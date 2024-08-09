Danny Ainge, Jazz sign away reigning Celtics champion

Danny Ainge is raiding the cupboard of his former NBA team.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Friday that free agent forward Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz. Mykhailiuk is signing with the Jazz on a four-year, $15 million contract, Wojnarowski adds.

Mykhailiuk, 27, spent last season with the Boston Celtics and ended up getting a ring when the Celtics went on to win it all. Though he was not a regular rotation player in Boston, Mykhailiuk still made 41 regular season appearances, averaging 4.0 points per game on a productive 38.9 percent from three. Mykhailiuk also had eight appearances during the playoffs for the Celtics.

The Jazz currently employ Ainge as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor. While Ainge, the longtime former general manager of the Celtics, was gone by the time the 6-foot-7 wing Mykhailiuk arrived in Boston, Ainge does still like bringing Celtics alums into Utah. Around this time last year, the Jazz signed one of Ainge’s ex-Boston draft picks as well.