Darryn Peterson responds to Cameron Boozer’s ‘agenda’

Darryn Peterson continues to have an NBA Summer League to remember. On Monday, the Utah Jazz rookie guard put together another stellar performance, this time while going head-to-head with fellow 2026 NBA Draft high pick Cameron Boozer of the Memphis Grizzlies .

While nothing serious is on the line during summer league games, Peterson found the right motivation to fuel him against Boozer and the Grizzlies at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The former Kansas Jayhawks star guard felt he needed to make a statement against Boozer, who was likely feeling the same way.

“(Cam Boozer) was the pick after me. So, I know that he probably had an agenda today. I couldn’t let that ride,” Peterson said during the postgame press conference, via Chandler Holt of KSL Sports

Darryn Peterson on playing against Cam Boozer today:



"(Cam Boozer) was the pick after me. So, I know that he probably had an agenda today. I couldn't let that ride." pic.twitter.com/saXB4k1fnP — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) July 7, 2026

Peterson, Boozer and AJ Dybantsa were the top three contenders to be selected first overall in the draft by the Washington Wizards . Dybantsa ended up going first, while the Jazz picked Peterson as the No. 2 selection. Boozer was then chosen third overall by the Grizzlies.

Based on how both players performed, Peterson appeared to justify the Jazz’s decision to select him over Boozer.

Peterson went off for 25 points on 8/15 shooting while adding 12 assists and 2 steals in 28 minutes to lead the Jazz to a 109-100 victory.

Boozer, however, wasn’t too shabby either, as the former Duke Blue Devils star put up 18 points on 6/9 shooting with four 3-pointers, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal in 27 minutes.