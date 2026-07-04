Darryn Peterson makes a statement in NBA Summer League debut

The Utah Jazz have something special in rookie Darryn Peterson.
The former Kansas Jayhawks star guard showed out right away in his very first NBA Summer League game on Saturday, as he helped the Jazz defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 103-102, at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Peterson played like he was on a different level than his competition on the floor, finishing with a game-high 28 points on an efficient 11/21 shooting from the floor. He showcased his ability to get buckets in an assortment of ways, scoring from the perimeter, in transition and off the dribble. Peterson went 4/7 from behind the arc and added 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 27 minutes of work.
Here are some of his highlights in the game.
The #2 overall pick Darryn Peterson SHOWED OUT in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut!— NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026
🎶 28 PTS (game-high)
🎶 5 REB
🎶 2 BLK
🎶 4 3PM@utahjazz win in overtime over the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/unIAEC5aDy
The Jazz selected Peterson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft despite the guard opting not to work out for the team. Utah still has a long way to go before it can be considered a serious playoff contender, but drafting Peterson appears to be a step in the right direction for a franchise that last reached the postseason in 2022.
At the same time, a great preseason performance can’t be taken as an absolute indicator of future greatness.
Peterson will still have to prove himself when it truly matters, which will come in the 2026-27 NBA regular season.
In 24 games with the Jayhawks in the last college basketball season, the talented Peterson averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 38.2% from deep.