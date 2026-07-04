Darryn Peterson makes a statement in NBA Summer League debut

The Utah Jazz have something special in rookie Darryn Peterson .

The former Kansas Jayhawks star guard showed out right away in his very first NBA Summer League game on Saturday, as he helped the Jazz defeat the Atlanta Hawks , 103-102, at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Peterson played like he was on a different level than his competition on the floor, finishing with a game-high 28 points on an efficient 11/21 shooting from the floor. He showcased his ability to get buckets in an assortment of ways, scoring from the perimeter, in transition and off the dribble. Peterson went 4/7 from behind the arc and added 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 27 minutes of work.

Here are some of his highlights in the game.

The #2 overall pick Darryn Peterson SHOWED OUT in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut!



🎶 28 PTS (game-high)

🎶 5 REB

🎶 2 BLK

🎶 4 3PM@utahjazz win in overtime over the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/unIAEC5aDy — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

The Jazz selected Peterson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft despite the guard opting not to work out for the team. Utah still has a long way to go before it can be considered a serious playoff contender, but drafting Peterson appears to be a step in the right direction for a franchise that last reached the postseason in 2022.

At the same time, a great preseason performance can’t be taken as an absolute indicator of future greatness.

Peterson will still have to prove himself when it truly matters, which will come in the 2026-27 NBA regular season.

In 24 games with the Jayhawks in the last college basketball season, the talented Peterson averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 38.2% from deep.