1 team reportedly has shown interest in Deandre Ayton

There is trade chatter surrounding Deandre Ayton, and we know of at least one time that has had interest in the big man in the past.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer published an article on Friday that was full of information. In the article, he cited the Portland Trail Blazers as a team that has valued Ayton in the past.

Fischer mentioned Ayton in the context of Phoenix potentially adding Damian Lillard, who has resisted trade rumors throughout his career. The point was that Portland might have interest in receiving Ayton in return for Lillard, but Phoenix wouldn’t have enough other assets to pull off a trade for the point guard.

Ayton has been the subject of trade rumors the last few years even though Phoenix matched a 4-year offer sheet for him last year. The Suns center is as good as gone according to one ESPN analyst.

In the same article where he mentioned Portland liking Ayton, Fischer included a different juicy rumor.