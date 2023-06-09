Could James Harden reunite with Kevin Durant on Suns?

The Phoenix Suns have some work to do this offseason in the wake of their disappointing playoff exit, and some have speculated that they could try to orchestrate a second reunion between Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote on Friday that talk has “quietly circulated around some league personnel since the NBA Draft” that Harden could wind up in Phoenix. One way to make that happen would be via a sign-and-trade between the Suns and Philadelphia 76ers that also involved Chris Paul, whom the Suns are planning to waive.

Harden has a $35 million player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season. If he wanted to help facilitate a trade, he could exercise the option and then sign an extension after being sent to Phoenix. The Suns would likely have to offer more in the deal than Paul.

Durant and Harden played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder and then Brooklyn Nets. It seemed like their relationship in Brooklyn deteriorated before Harden was traded to the Sixers. Despite that, this is not the first we have heard about the potential for a second reunion between the two stars.

A more recent report claimed Harden is torn between the 76ers and one other team. His decision may ultimately come down to which team is willing to pay him the most as he quickly approaches his 34th birthday.