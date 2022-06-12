 Skip to main content
Fans make another troubling Delonte West sighting

June 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Delonte West shooting

April 2, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West shoots prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There have been some positive and some negative updates about Delonte West over the past few years, and unfortunately the latest news surrounding the former NBA star is not good.

Some videos and photos that surfaced on social media over the weekend appeared to show West panhandling on the side of the highway in Alexandria, Va. In one clip, a fan exchanges pleasantries with the man believed to be West and says, “My dog Delonte, how you doing my brother?” West’s response was not clear in the video, which you can see below.

West was supposed to be making a basketball comeback recently. The BIG3 announced in April that he had joined the league’s draft pool after trying out to earn his eligibility. It is unclear what happened with that.

This is not the first time West has been seen panhandling. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped locate him in 2020 after West was spotted panhandling in the Dallas area. Cuban then helped set West up with a rehab program, and the 38-year-old appeared to be doing well for a while.

West has had his share of off-court issues since his NBA career ended in 2012. Most recently, he made headlines after his arrest at a Florida police station.

.

