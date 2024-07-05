DeMar DeRozan’s music video appearance sets off Lakers rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the teams looking to sign DeMar DeRozan this offseason. Could his recent music video appearance mean anything toward making a DeRozan-Lakers union a reality?

DeRozan made a cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s music video for “Not Like Us,” which was released on Thursday. DeRozan was seen briefly during the line when Lamar mentions the 6-time NBA All-Star by name.

“I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither,” the lyric went.

'I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither' Kendrick Lamar featured DeMar DeRozan in his 'Not Like Us' music video. 🔥 (via @kendricklamar) pic.twitter.com/znCTKiuauG — theScore (@theScore) July 4, 2024

DeRozan only had four seconds of screen time in total. But four seconds appeared to be enough to convince a handful of Lakers fans that a signing with the purple and gold was closer than ever.

DeMar DeRozan in the Not Like Us music video 👀 pic.twitter.com/55z41Fb0tV — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) July 4, 2024

CONFIRMED: Demar DeRozan to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/ye65Enoiky — Denzzy (@ItzDenzzy) July 4, 2024

DeMar DeRozan HAS to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers now. It’ll make this line hit even harder. 👀 #NotLikeUs pic.twitter.com/zzuYQFcMuu — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) July 5, 2024

DeRozan should just post this when he signs with the Lakerspic.twitter.com/Zq3i0odYJ3 https://t.co/NlKN1xJ6nU — David Portillo (@DPORTILLO_0) July 5, 2024

DeRozan and Lamar both hail from Compton, Calif. DeRozan has talked openly in the pastabout wanting to “come home” to play for the Lakers. DeRozan has even admitted that a potential move to the Lakers almost happened in 2021.

DeRozan appears all but guaranteed to leave the Bulls this offseason. The Lakers are also very motivated to be the team that pries him away from Chicago.