Derrick Rose decides to sign with fitting NBA team

June 30, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Derrick Rose wearing a jersey

Feb 23, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks on as a teammate shoots free throws during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The Blazers won 107-104. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Rose is going all the way back to the John Calipari days.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the ex-MVP guard Rose has agreed to terms with the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency. Wojnarowski adds that the Grizzlies, who are giving Rose a two-year deal, wanted him for his on-court ability as well as for his leadership in the locker room.

Rose, 34, has obvious history in the area. He played his one year of college at the University of Memphis under Calipari, going all the way to the national title game (where they lost to Kansas in an overtime classic). Granted, that entire season for Memphis was eventually vacated due to a scandal with Rose’s SAT test scores.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Rose should get plenty of run with the Grizzlies, even at his age. Ja Morant just got suspended for the first 25 games of the season, and Tyus Jones was traded to the Washington Wizards not long after. That should pave the way for Rose to start (alongside this fellow newcomer) before shifting into a sixth-man role once Morant returns.

