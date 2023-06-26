Derrick Rose could sign with very fitting team in free agency?

While Derrick Rose’s NBA career has been anything but storybook, the ending just might be.

The New York Knicks recently made a big decision that will allow the former MVP Rose to test free agency. Rose had been on the Knicks for the last three seasons, but his playing time with them had slowly dwindled to zero.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported in a post to Substack on Monday that the Chicago Bulls are expected to be one of the teams with interest in signing Rose as a free agent.

Rose is still seen as Mr. Chicago by many in the area. A native of the city, Rose was drafted by the Bulls with the No. 1 overall pick in 2008. His time with the team from 2008-16 was easily the best run for the Bulls since the Michael Jordan era. Rose won NBA MVP in 2011 and (before his injuries) was one of the most explosive and exciting players in all of sports. While Rose got traded in 2016, he remains a beloved figure in the Windy City.

The fit in 2023 would have to make sense beyond just the nostalgia though, especially since Rose, now 34, still wants to play. But it actually might with the Bulls, who are not expected to re-sign Patrick Beverley. Ayo Dosunmu is hitting restricted free agency as well and Lonzo Ball will likely be out for yet another season.

Rose, who remains an effective per-minute shot creator, will probably have other suitors (including some who pose a better chance of getting him his first ring). But it is hard to think of a more fitting landing spot for Rose in the twilight of his career than the team that it all started with.