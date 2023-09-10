Derrick Rose has his wedding officiated by notable ex-Bulls teammate

Derrick Rose still has a bromance from his Chicago Bulls era going strong.

The veteran NBA guard Rose married longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson over the weekend. In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Anderson revealed that Rose’s old Bulls teammate Joakim Noah was the one who officiated their wedding ceremony.

Joakim Noah officiated the wedding ceremony for Derrick Rose! So awesome! (Picture via alainataughtyou/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/taj7G5yUjI — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 9, 2023

Rose and Noah were teammates in Chicago from 2008-16. They had a good run together with Rose winning MVP in 2011 and Noah winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. The Bulls also won back-to-back division titles during the Rose-Noah era and made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011 (neither of which the team has achieved since).

At 34 years old, Rose is still in the NBA and just signed with a new Western Conference team. As for Noah, now 38, he retired from the league after the 2020-21 season. But Noah got a job back with the Bulls a couple years ago.