Details emerge on death of ex-Celtics forward Brandon Hunter

More information has surfaced on the passing of former NBA forward Brandon Hunter.

Hunter’s mother-in-law Carolyn Cliett spoke this week with NBC News and shared some details on the death of Hunter. Cliett revealed that Hunter died after collapsing during a hot yoga session at an Orlando, Fla. studio.

“It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly,” Cliett was quoted as saying of Hunter. “He was in good shape as far as we know. We’re just shocked.”

Hunter died earlier this week at age 42. He played four years in college at Ohio University, leading the NCAA in rebounding during his senior season in 2002-03. Hunter was then a second-round pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and played two seasons in the league, first with the Boston Celtics and later with the Orlando Magic.

Officially listed at 6-foot-7 and 266 pounds during his career, Hunter would eventually go on to play professionally overseas for almost a decade. After retiring as a player, Hunter would get involved in real estate, sports agent work, and coaching. He is survived by wife Mary and their three children.