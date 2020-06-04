Details on NBA schedule for resumed season revealed

The NBA will be resuming the 2019-2020 season this summer with eight games played by 22 teams to conclude the regular season before moving on to the playoffs. We now have some details on how the resumed regular season will look, as well as the format for the NBA Finals.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says:

– Eight regular season games will take place over 16 days

– 5-6 regular season games played per day (each team expected to play in back-to-back days once)

– NBA Finals games to be played every other day in best-of-seven series

Some preliminary expectations on Orlando format, per sources:

16-day regular season – 5-to-6 games per day.

Each team expected to play one back-to-back among its eight regular-season games.

NBA Finals format expected to include games every other day during best-of-seven series. https://t.co/Lrc7JJfvPU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020

The format for the resumed season has been approved by the league’s owners.

The top nine teams in the Eastern Conference and top 13 teams in the Western Conference will be involved in the resumed season. There will be a play-in for the final spot in each conference if teams are within four games of the team in the eighth spot.