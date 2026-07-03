1 team has pursued a Kevin Durant trade

The Houston Rockets have shown no indication that they are looking to trade Kevin Durant , but one team has made it clear that they would be interested if that changes.

The Detroit Pistons have spoken to the Rockets about Durant, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The team even tried to set up a complex three-team deal that would have sent Jaylen Brown to Houston and Alperen Sengun to the Boston Celtics , but the Rockets never showed serious interest.

Despite the fact that the Pistons have yet to get Houston’s interest, Durant is said to remain high on the team’s list of targets. Similarly, Durant would be open to playing alongside Cade Cunningham , though there are no indications that he is actively pushing for a trade.

The Pistons have been in the hunt for another star this offseason, but have not done so as prominently as some other teams. They are clearly eager to take some of the pressure of Cunningham, though they also have to sort things out with Jalen Duren at the moment.

Durant averaged 26 points per game last season, though injuries essentially kept him out of the playoffs entirely. The Rockets seem determined to run it back with the 37-year-old for at least one more season.