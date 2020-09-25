Did Vanessa Bryant respond to her mother via Instagram?

Vanessa Bryant and her mother had a falling out recently, and Bryant is pulling no punches now that her mother has decided to go public with the drama.

Bryant’s mother, Sofia Lane, said in an interview recently that Vanessa kicked her out of the Bryant household and forced her to give back a car. Laine claimed she had been living with Vanessa to help her cope after the tragic death of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna earlier this year.

In a scathing response on Thursday, Bryant said she and Kobe have supported Laine financially for years. She claims her mother is now going out of her way to hide her possessions so she can give off the appearance that she has no support. Bryant also had a cryptic quote on Instagram that appeared to be directed toward her mother. Us Weekly shared the full quote:

“We are often let down by the most trusted people and loved by the most unexpected ones,” a quote shared by Bryant on Tuesday, September 22, via Instagram began. “Some make us cry for things that we haven’t done, while others ignore our faults and just see our smile. Some leave us when we need them the most, while some stay with us even when ask them to leave.” “The world is a mixture of people. We just need to know which hand to shake and which hand to hold! After all that’s life, learning to hold on and learning to let go.”

Bryant, 38, had four children with Kobe. She is now raising her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. She reportedly told Laine that the grandmother could see her grandchildren via FaceTime. Sadly, Kobe also had many issues with his parents as well.