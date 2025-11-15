Dillon Brooks gets disciplined by the NBA over his ‘lewd gesture’

Dillon Brooks is once again finding himself in the familiar position of having to cut a check to the NBA.

The league announced on Friday that the Phoenix Suns swingman Brooks has been fined $25,000 for making a “lewd gesture” on the court during a game. The incident occurred in the second quarter of Phoenix’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Brooks hit a basket and drew the foul on Indiana’s Ben Sheppard. He then fell to the floor and, upon seeing the ball go through the hoop, did a crotch chop.

Here is the video.

what an absurd shot from Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/iebBOaa4Wn — Cage (@ridiculouscage) November 14, 2025

The Suns went on to win the game in a 133-98 laugher. Brooks also had a tremendous individual game, finishing with 32 points on 12/18 shooting from the field.

But it probably isn’t all that surprising that the former All-Defensive selection Brooks was fined over the gesture. After all, the NBA already fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for doing a nearly identical move during a game last month. Embiid’s fine was $50,000 (likely because he was a repeat offender who had already done the crotch chop in previous seasons) and went on to publicly expresse his disapproval of the fine.

As for Brooks, he is no stranger to NBA discipline. Brooks is regularly among the league leaders in technical fouls (which come with automatic fines), and he has also been docked money by the NBA for use of profanity.