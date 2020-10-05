Doc Rivers was ready to take break from coaching before Sixers offer

Doc Rivers is the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, but it definitely wasn’t something he actively sought out after leaving the Los Angeles Clippers.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Rivers admitted he was prepared to take a break from coaching until he got the call from the Sixers.

Doc Rivers said he loves coaching but "I was not just going to coach anybody. I was ready to take a break. It depended on the team that was available." He said Philadelphia was a job he just couldn't turn down based on the potential to win. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) October 5, 2020

The last NBA season that Rivers didn’t coach at least a partial campaign was 1998-99. You can hardly blame the guy for thinking of taking a sabbatical. You also can’t blame him for being intrigued by the 76ers job. The team has top-level talent that just hasn’t been able to break through when it counts.

