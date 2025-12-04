Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Doc Rivers has firm response to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones
May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers is clearly exhausted of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, but they are not going away.

Rivers had to address speculation about Antetokounmpo’s future again on Wednesday after a new report indicated that the star forward had requested a trade before the season. Rivers unenthusiastically tried to shoot the report down, but he seemed well aware his denial would do nothing to stop the rumors.

“So here we go again,” Rivers said. “There’s been no conversations. I want to make it clear for the 50th time. Giannis has never asked to be traded — ever. I can’t make that more clear.”

For his part, Antetokounmpo has also denied speculation about wanting a trade. The subject keeps coming up, however, and he has made it clear in the past that he expects to play for a contender every year. With the Bucks off to a 9-13 start, it was perhaps inevitable that the topic was going to be brought up again.

Even if Antetokounmpo has not directly asked for a trade, it does sound like he is at least considering his future. The Bucks are likely in for a turbulent few weeks, especially if their play remains inconsistent.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App