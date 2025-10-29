Giannis Antetokounmpo has 4-word response to rumors linking him to Knicks

There was a lot of talk over the summer about Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly wanting to play for the New York Knicks, but the two-time NBA MVP apparently knows nothing about that.

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 37 points on Tuesday night to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-111 win over the Knicks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. He admitted that he had extra motivation playing against New York after the Bucks were swept by the Knicks in the playoffs last year.

What Giannis did not admit, however, is that he has (supposedly) thought about leaving the Bucks and joining the Knicks. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post asked Antetokounmpo about the report from ESPN’s Shams Charania that claimed Giannis had contemplated a trade and the Knicks were the only team on the nine-time All-Star’s wish list.

Antetokounmpo basically changed the subject with a four-word response: “I don’t remember that.”

“I don’t remember that. Right now I’m here representing my team, and that’s it. We beat the Knicks. So it doesn’t matter,” Giannis told Bondy following Tuesday night’s game. “What matters right now is we have a game in two days against Golden State, try to stay locked in and get two in a row.

“But I didn’t read that article. I try to stay away from all that rumors and speculation and trades. It doesn’t concern me one bit. I try to involve myself and I try to help my team win games.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said recently that the Knicks could have acquired Antetokounmpo this offseason had they been aggressive enough. While Giannis does not have a no-trade clause, the assumption is that he would have been willing to sign off on a trade to New York, anyway.

Giannis was not traded, so it makes sense for him to avoid any speculation that might make headlines. It seems like that is the approach he is planning to take this season as he focuses on trying to win another championship in Milwaukee.