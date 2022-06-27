Donovan Mitchell causes stir with latest post to Instagram

Donovan Mitchell seems to want Kyrie Irving to save some room in the headlines for him.

The Utah Jazz star Mitchell raised some eyebrows on Monday with his latest post to Instagram. On his Instagram Story, Mitchell shared that he was listening to a song by R&B singer Giveon entitled “Let Me Go.”

👀👀 Donovan Mitchell’s most recent IG story post: pic.twitter.com/BetE2fER8z — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 27, 2022

The post caused waves as the three-time All-Star Mitchell’s future in Utah remains uncertain. It is possible the post was just coincidence, particularly since Giveon’s album was released just three days prior. But with the 24/7 offseason news cycle in the NBA and athletes who are hyper-aware of that, Mitchell probably knew exactly how his post was going to come across.

Whether Mitchell was just toying with the public here or genuinely wants the Jazz to “let me go” remains up for debate. But at least one of Mitchell’s rival stars appears to believe that Mitchell is available this offseason.