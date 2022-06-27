 Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell causes stir with latest post to Instagram

June 27, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Donovan Mitchell looks on

Jan 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell seems to want Kyrie Irving to save some room in the headlines for him.

The Utah Jazz star Mitchell raised some eyebrows on Monday with his latest post to Instagram. On his Instagram Story, Mitchell shared that he was listening to a song by R&B singer Giveon entitled “Let Me Go.”

The post caused waves as the three-time All-Star Mitchell’s future in Utah remains uncertain. It is possible the post was just coincidence, particularly since Giveon’s album was released just three days prior. But with the 24/7 offseason news cycle in the NBA and athletes who are hyper-aware of that, Mitchell probably knew exactly how his post was going to come across.

Whether Mitchell was just toying with the public here or genuinely wants the Jazz to “let me go” remains up for debate. But at least one of Mitchell’s rival stars appears to believe that Mitchell is available this offseason.

