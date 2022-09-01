 Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell tweets amazing reaction to big trade

September 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Donovan Mitchell warming up

Dec 7, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up prior to their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell tweeted an amazing reaction to his big trade.

The Utah Jazz on Thursday traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a surprising deal. Utah is getting three unprotected first-round picks and two picks swaps as part of the deal, plus Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji.

Mitchell seems excited about the trade. He responded with enthusiasm to a tweet from his new Cavs teammate, Darius Garland.

But the best tweet came later, when Mitchell played off the funny Brian Windhorst meme.

Windhorst drew widespread attention in early July when he strongly hinted that the Jazz were about to blow up their roster. Not only did Utah quickly follow by trading Rudy Gobert, but fewer than two months later, they have now traded Mitchell.

Though they have lost Mitchell, the Jazz now have an absurd haul of draft picks. And the 25-year-old guard now has a new team.

