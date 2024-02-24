Draymond Green weighs in on JJ Redick-Doc Rivers beef

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is no stranger to NBA drama. On Saturday, he gave his expert opinion on some ongoing beef between JJ Redick and Doc Rivers.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ first 10 games under Rivers have not been smooth sailing. The team has gone just 3-7 under the direction of their new coach, which has led to Rivers seemingly defending himself in various media appearances.

Redick appeared on “First Take” earlier this week to call out Rivers for “always making excuses.” Some of Rivers’ former players agreed with Redick, while others called out the player-turned-podcaster.

Green talked openly about the Redick-Rivers drama on Saturday’s episode of “The Draymond Green Show.” The Warriors forward admitted that he believes Redick may have some lingering animosity against Rivers. However, Green ultimately agreed with Redick’s message (28:00 mark).

“You can’t go make excuses now because you were actually brought in to fix those very things,” Green said of Rivers.

“I listened to what JJ said, not how he was saying it. … what he was saying was very accurate.”

Green added that those who disagreed with Redick weren’t responding to the sharpshooter’s points directly. Instead, Green said that Redick’s detractors pointed to the Duke alum enjoying success while being coached by Rivers on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks were 30-13 and ranked second in the East before the team fired Adrian Griffin to make way for Rivers. They’ve since fallen to third and are 9.0 games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics entering Saturday’s contests.