Draymond Green’s mom has interesting comments about KD-Warriors rumors

Draymond Green’s mother is chiming in on the recent rumors linking Kevin Durant to a possible reunion with the Golden State Warriors.

In a tweet this week, Mary Babers-Green, without mentioning anybody by name, responded to the buzz surrounding a potential return by Durant to Golden State, particularly the fans and pundits who seem to be against it. Babers-Green indicated that she would be open to Durant coming back.

“This stuff is hilarious,” wrote Babers-Green. “Everyone saying who don’t want one of the greatest players to ever play the game! I wouldn’t care what a spectator/commentator say period! Basketball players play basketball! GO PLAY! Wherever you want!

This stuff is hilarious…. Everyone saying who don’t want one of the greatest players to ever play the game! I wouldn’t care what a spectator/commentator say period! Basketball players play basketball! GO PLAY! Wherever you want! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) July 4, 2022

A once-unthinkable second go-around with the Warriors now appears to be on the table following Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. The former NBA MVP spent three seasons in Golden State from 2016 to 2019, making the Finals all three years and taking home two titles. But between Durant’s feud with Babers-Green’s son and the hit that Durant’s already-tenuous legacy would take by going back to the Dubs after they just won another NBA title without him, few can envision it actually materializing.

Another point to consider here is that the Warriors would have to give up significant assets from their championship core to get Durant back. As for how likely that is to happen, a recent report provided the answer to that.