Report: Draymond Green joining TNT as NBA analyst

Draymond Green’s NBA career is not over yet, but he is already getting the opportunity to test out serious media work.

Green will join TNT Sports as an NBA analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Green will continue his playing career but make select appearances on “Inside the NBA.” The 31-year-old has served as a guest analyst in the past, but had never actually committed to the network or the potential career.

Green is viewed by TNT as a potential heir apparent to Charles Barkley. Barkley has claimed he will retire fairly soon, though whether he actually holds to that is anyone’s guess.

If there is any active player perfect for a role like this, it’s Green. He’s willing to offer the sort of opinions that Barkley has become known for. That’s why a rival network reportedly pursued the Golden State Warriors star, but Turner was always going to have the edge with their pre-existing relationship.

Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports