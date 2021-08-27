Report: ESPN interested in hiring Draymond Green

ESPN already has a number of former NBA players appearing on their network, but now they could be going after a current one as well.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Thursday that ESPN is interested in hiring Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green for their “NBA Countdown” show. Green would only be available on occasion however as an active player.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Green has already dipped his toe into television. He has made guest appearances on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and even joined CNN as a contributor last year.

Still, Green once got fined for something he said on TV. If he wants a shot with ESPN, he may have to be a bit more careful with his choice of words.