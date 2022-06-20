Draymond Green’s Game 7 tweet goes viral

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up the NBA Finals in six games, but that didn’t stop Draymond Green from making a joke about Game 7.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals, had the Celtics won Thursday, would’ve been scheduled for Sunday. On Sunday, Green jokingly said on social media that he was preparing for the non-existent winner-take-all contest.

“Getting ready for Game 7 tonight,” Green wrote on Twitter. “Happy Father’s Day.”

Getting ready for Game 7 tonight… 🔒in!!! Happy Father’s Day — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

Green’s tweet was just the latest example of his outspokenness following the Warriors’ fourth championship in the last eight years. He’s been involved in a Twitter feud with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant over the past few days. Morant claimed that the Grizzlies occupy real estate in the Warriors’ minds after Klay Thompson called out Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. for a tweet Jackson wrote during the regular season. Green responded, saying that the Warriors were only concerned with Boston real estate after winning the NBA title at TD Garden. Morant then replied that he wants the Warriors to come to Memphis for a Christmas Day matchup next season.

While the NBA season is now over, it doesn’t seem like Green will stop trolling his and the Warriors’ critics anytime soon. If the trash talk between the two teams continues into next season, it will make their first matchup — whether on Christmas Day or beforehand — must-see television.