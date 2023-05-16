Dwight Howard adds Doc Rivers to his growing list of Taiwan recruits

Dwight Howard decided this season that playing professionally in Taiwan is the best thing for his career, and he has now turned into the T1 League’s biggest recruiter.

Howard has taken to social media over the past week or so to pitch several prominent players and coaches on the idea of joining him in Taiwan. The latest was Doc Rivers, who was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday morning.

We’ll need a Great coach for this Dreamteam #Taiwan — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 16, 2023

“We’ll need a Great coach for this Dreamteam,” Howard wrote.

The “Dreamteam” Howard referred to is a hypothetical one he has created in his head, and one that will never be assembled. Howard also called out Ja Morant after the Memphis Grizzlies star once again went viral for waving a gun around on social media.

Aye Ja you gone get it right ! I’m still with you if anyone else ain’t you could come out here to Taiwan if anything just leave it home — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 16, 2023

“Aye Ja you gone get it right! I’m still with you if anyone else ain’t you could come out here to Taiwan if anything just leave it home,” Howard tweeted on Monday.

That was barely half of it. Howard has also tried to capture the attention of Chris Paul. He mentioned several other underachieving players in a recent Instagram Live video.

Dwight Howard just called out EVERY underperformer this playoffs and is recruiting them to Taiwan He didn’t hold back pic.twitter.com/N5oK75dZlX — Nate Capalot (@LeNooshi) May 16, 2023

Howard went to Taiwan because his NBA opportunities dried up. To his credit, he seems to be making the most of the opportunity. You can’t blame him for trying to get others to join him, but we doubt anyone he mentioned is headed overseas anytime soon.