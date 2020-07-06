pixel 1
Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Dwight Howard will join Lakers for NBA restart in Orlando

July 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has made a decision about participating in the NBA restart in Orlando.

Howard will join his Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Howard had been ambivalent about playing in the restart as he weighed social issues and family matters, but he has decided to play.

This is good news for the Lakers, who were expecting him to participate. The 34-year-old is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game at center for the Lakers, sharing the spot with JaVale McGee.

The Lakers are among the favorites to win the championship, so having Howard will help them in their quest to win it all.

