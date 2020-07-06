Dwight Howard will join Lakers for NBA restart in Orlando

Dwight Howard has made a decision about participating in the NBA restart in Orlando.

Howard will join his Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Lakers center Dwight Howard told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium today he has decided to play in restarted NBA season, join the team on Thursday in Orlando, and will donate his remaining game checks to his non-profit campaign Breathe Again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

Howard had been ambivalent about playing in the restart as he weighed social issues and family matters, but he has decided to play.

This is good news for the Lakers, who were expecting him to participate. The 34-year-old is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game at center for the Lakers, sharing the spot with JaVale McGee.

The Lakers are among the favorites to win the championship, so having Howard will help them in their quest to win it all.