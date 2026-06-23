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ESPN insider in ‘advanced talks’ to take front office job with Hawks

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Atlanta Hawks court logo
Apr 19, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (0) is guarded against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) near the Atlanta Hawks logo in the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 89-72. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Bontemps has been one of ESPN’s top NBA insiders since he joined the company in 2018.

However, Bontemps could be leaving the company for a job with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Ryan Glasspiegel and Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports.

“ESPN NBA reporter Tim Bontemps is in advanced talks to join the Atlanta Hawks’ front office, sources told Front Office Sports. A deal has not been finalized, one source said,” Front Office Sports reported.

Bontemps potentially leaving ESPN would be a big blow, and his expertise could be a smart move for Atlanta.

Before coming to ESPN, Bontemps was a well-known reporter for the Washington Post and New York Post.

Media members leaving for jobs with professional sports teams has become more popular lately. Former ESPN reporter Kevin Pelton left for a role with the Connecticut Sun, who will become the Houston Comets after the new owner paid $300 million for the franchise.

Ben Pickman, who wrote for The Athletic, left to take a role with the Portland Fire in another notable move.

Most notable was ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who stunningly announced his retirement in 2024 as he became the GM of the men’s basketball team at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure.

This could be a big move for the Hawks, who are now led by Onsi Saleh. He was promoted from GM to president of basketball operations in May.

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