Everyone made the same joke after Knicks blitzed Cavaliers in Game 4

The New York Knicks dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Monday’s Game 4 by the traditional metrics. But fans still need to confirm what the analytics say.

The Knicks had four different players in double figures before halftime of the Eastern Conference Finals closeout game at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Landry Shamet led New York with 11 points, while Jalen Brunson , Mikal Bridges , and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 10 to give their team a 68-49 lead at the break.

The Cavaliers, who entered Game 4 trailing the series 3-0, looked like they were all ready to plan their respective trips to Cancun. With Cleveland rolling over, fans made sure to poke fun at Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson by claiming his team could still win the “analytical” battle.

The Knicks are up 20 at half – analytically, they’re down 30. https://t.co/SoQwvmqazB — james (@Jxmes_bd) May 26, 2026

Knicks up 25 in the first half but we don’t know the analytical scoreline — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) May 26, 2026

If you’re a Cleveland fan, you at least gotta feel good about being up 2-1 analytically. #Knicks — Matt Osborne (@Matty_O) May 26, 2026

Atkinson dug his own grave after Game 3 when he claimed that the Cavaliers were “analytically” winning the series based on advanced statistics.

The analytics of Monday’s first half probably still had the Knicks winning. New York tallied 26 fastbreak points before halftime, which is the most by any playoff team in a first half over the last 30 postseasons.

The Knicks were running the Cavaliers out of the gym, both literally and analytically.