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Knicks fans clown Kenny Atkinson for his sad claim after Cavaliers fell to 0-3

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Kenny Atkinson looking on during a game
Jan 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson stands on the sideline in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Kenny Atkinson may be better off staying quiet at this point instead of giving New York Knicks fans more meme ammunition.

The Cleveland Cavaliers head coach spoke to reporters on Sunday following his team’s 121-108 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The dispiriting defeat in front of their home fans put the Cavs in a 0-3 hole — one that has never been overcome in the history of the NBA playoffs.

“Analytically, we’re 2 out of 3 in the expected score. We’ve won 2 out of the 3,” Atkinson told reporters. “And I know you’re looking confused, but if you believe in the process, our process [has been good]. Take that layer.

“I think last night, the expected score was like 1 point or 2, our shooting way below expected, them shooting way over.

Atkinson admitted that “no one wants to hear that” and that most fans are “outcome-based.”

It’s hard to argue with that last bit, at least. No real sports fan would take comfort in an analytical win after watching his or her team lose the first three games of a conference finals.

That’s why fans piled on the Cavs head coach for his borderline sad take.

The Cavaliers may have won Game 1 from an analytical perspective. But they also blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead arguably in part because of Atkinson himself.

The Knicks have won every game by double digits to get within one win of the NBA Finals. New York fans can only hope that their team can secure its first analytical victory in Game 4.

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