Everyone said the same thing about Hawks’ trade with Thunder

The Atlanta Hawks are getting rave reviews for their latest string of moves to open the NBA offseason.

The Hawks made a couple of key transactions on Sunday, starting with the team re-signing veteran guard CJ McCollum to a new contract for next season. Atlanta followed with a trade hours later to acquire Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder .

McCollum was a standout playoff performer in April for a young Hawks team that put up the best fight against the eventual champion New York Knicks . Wiggins was a veteran piece on a Thunder squad that was a game away from winning the West in back-to-back seasons.

Both players join the Hawks roster next season on team-friendly deals, leaving several fans and media members impressed.

The Hawks this offseason so far:



– re-signed CJ McCollum to a one-year $21 million contract



– traded two second-round picks for Aaron Wiggins



Atlanta winning the NBA offseason so far 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/LfPCJMMUpa — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) June 22, 2026

I've gotta say the Atlanta Hawks are moving like a COMPLETELY different team over the last couple of seasons.



Being able to flip the Pelicans OWN PICK (#8) for Trey Murphy and a filler salary (Kuminga) would be a MASTERCLASS. — Swipa (@SwipaCam) June 22, 2026

Oh I absolutely love this move



Fell victim to the roster crunch in OKC when everyone was healthy but he will give you legitimately good rotation wing minutes



Only getting paid $9.2m/$8.3m/$8.3m the next 3 seasons



The Hawks flipping Vit and Luke for 3 2nds at the deadline… https://t.co/Wg8ChvzOD3 — Grant Shirley (@Grant_Shirley4) June 22, 2026

People are acting like this is a small trade and they want to fast forward to the inevitable Giannis post, but this is a really big trade for the Hawks because Aaron Wiggins is such an underrated player.



He is incredibly talented, and the fact he fell out of the Thunder's… https://t.co/tPnqsdb1rd — Randall Barnes (@AuthorRandallB) June 22, 2026

The Hawks moved on from Trae Young last season with an eye toward a new era under the leadership of newly minted team president Onsi Saleh. Amidst a turbulent midseason roster reconstruction, Atlanta still finished with a 46-36 record and a top-six record in the East.

With the star turns of Jalen Johnson and reigning Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Hawks have a good mix of youth and veteran leadership to build off their successful 2025-26 campaign.

How far the current core can go without another high-level difference maker remains to be seen.