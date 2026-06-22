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Everyone said the same thing about Hawks’ trade with Thunder

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Atlanta Hawks court logo
Apr 19, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (0) is guarded against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) near the Atlanta Hawks logo in the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 89-72. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are getting rave reviews for their latest string of moves to open the NBA offseason.

The Hawks made a couple of key transactions on Sunday, starting with the team re-signing veteran guard CJ McCollum to a new contract for next season. Atlanta followed with a trade hours later to acquire Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

McCollum was a standout playoff performer in April for a young Hawks team that put up the best fight against the eventual champion New York Knicks. Wiggins was a veteran piece on a Thunder squad that was a game away from winning the West in back-to-back seasons.

Both players join the Hawks roster next season on team-friendly deals, leaving several fans and media members impressed.

The Hawks moved on from Trae Young last season with an eye toward a new era under the leadership of newly minted team president Onsi Saleh. Amidst a turbulent midseason roster reconstruction, Atlanta still finished with a 46-36 record and a top-six record in the East.

With the star turns of Jalen Johnson and reigning Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Hawks have a good mix of youth and veteran leadership to build off their successful 2025-26 campaign.

How far the current core can go without another high-level difference maker remains to be seen.

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