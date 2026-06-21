CJ McCollum makes decision about his NBA future

Veteran guard CJ McCollum is staying right where he is.

McCollum is signing a one-year, $21 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks , according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The move means he will not become an unrestricted free agent this summer after all.

Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract extension with the franchise, plus a trade kicker, agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. McCollum has been eligible for an extension until June 30 and commits to a new deal that… pic.twitter.com/rTZKEX32Ks — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2026

McCollum’s deal also includes a trade kicker, meaning the Hawks will owe him additional money if he is traded at any point next season.

McCollum’s decision does not come as a huge shock given the success he and the Hawks had after he was acquired last year. He averaged 18.7 points per game for Atlanta in 41 games, and the Hawks went 27-14 during the regular season when he played. He was a key reason they were able to win two of the first three games of their first round series against the New York Knicks before the Knicks ultimately won in six.

The Hawks went 46-36 last season before their early exit from the playoffs. With a full season of McCollum along with their current core, the expectation will be for them to improve on that next year.