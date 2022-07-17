Ex-Nets player calls out Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

One former Brooklyn Nets player is calling it like he sees it.

Veteran guard Langston Galloway spoke this week at a court dedication ceremony in his native Baton Rouge, La. During his remarks, Galloway called out Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for holding up the market with their respective trade pursuits.

“Right now [Durant] and [Irving] are holding things up,” Galloway said, per Robin Fambrough of The New Orleans Advocate. “Once what those guys do is decided, things will fall into place for the rest of us.”

The eight-year NBA veteran Galloway was briefly with the Nets last season on a ten-day contract. But teams may not be lining up around the block to sign him, regardless of what happens with Durant and Irving, as Galloway had just 3.0 points and 1.3 assists a game in Brooklyn. During Galloway’s last full NBA season with the Phoenix Suns in 2020-21, he averaged 4.8 points and 0.7 assists per game in 40 appearances.

Still, Galloway’s greater point is well taken as many notable free agents (like Collin Sexton, Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Carmelo Anthony, and Blake Griffin) remain unsigned. But if any of those players are waiting for the Durant and Irving dominoes to fall, they may be waiting for a while.