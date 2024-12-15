 Skip to main content
Fans all said the same thing after 76ers’ latest setback

December 14, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Philadelphia 76ers logo at center court

Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season from hell continued Saturday with the latest news on Jared McCain. At this point, fans are not at all surprised.

McCain complained of knee soreness after the Sixers’ 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. What seemed like a minor injury at first was later revealed to be a lateral meniscus tear that will keep McCain out indefinitely.

McCain was not the only one injured in Friday’s contest. Joel Embiid also suffered a freak injury after getting whacked in the face by Pacers wing Ben Mathurin.

The latest injuries to McCain and Embiid had several fans on X convinced that the 76ers are cursed.

Some labeled this season’s string of misfortunes as karmic justice for the team infamously tanking during the early-to-mid 2010s.

The 76ers came into the season with title aspirations after acquiring All-Star forward Paul George in the offseason. But even George has been bitten by the injury bug numerous times since signing with the Sixers.

If there’s any solace for 76ers fans to take, it’s that they aren’t alone in being considered a cursed franchise. Another team from the Western Conference may be even more cursed than the Sixers are.

