Fans all said the same thing after 76ers’ latest setback

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season from hell continued Saturday with the latest news on Jared McCain. At this point, fans are not at all surprised.

McCain complained of knee soreness after the Sixers’ 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. What seemed like a minor injury at first was later revealed to be a lateral meniscus tear that will keep McCain out indefinitely.

McCain was not the only one injured in Friday’s contest. Joel Embiid also suffered a freak injury after getting whacked in the face by Pacers wing Ben Mathurin.

The latest injuries to McCain and Embiid had several fans on X convinced that the 76ers are cursed.

There are quite literally no words to describe the experience of what being a Philadelphia 76ers basketball fan is like There’s nothing like it. Absolute torture. Always. Endless amount of pain. I can’t actually believe it. https://t.co/UDcbprZq7S — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) December 14, 2024

"Describe how it is like to watch the Philadelphia 76ers every year" pic.twitter.com/z8xJKveNVE — 🦈🐋 (@EmbiidPlzWin) December 15, 2024

there is a coordinated worldwide conspiracy against the Sixers and I am

formally implicating God https://t.co/4mftgfyx8r — Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) December 14, 2024

The sixers curse just took Jared McCain from us💔 https://t.co/enjOwD0mtX pic.twitter.com/1oYdV8WhAw — 🧘🏾‍♂️ (@bdrip1k) December 14, 2024

Some labeled this season’s string of misfortunes as karmic justice for the team infamously tanking during the early-to-mid 2010s.

The 76ers are paying a deep karmic dept so intense that it can only be explained as a result of heinous crimes committed in the shadows https://t.co/w7k7g9CPCB — Isaac Gutierrez (@byisaacg) December 14, 2024

The 76ers came into the season with title aspirations after acquiring All-Star forward Paul George in the offseason. But even George has been bitten by the injury bug numerous times since signing with the Sixers.

If there’s any solace for 76ers fans to take, it’s that they aren’t alone in being considered a cursed franchise. Another team from the Western Conference may be even more cursed than the Sixers are.