Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans said the same thing about Stephen A. Smith after ESPN arrests

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Stephen A. Smith on a set
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans were all saying the same thing about Stephen A. Smith after multiple ESPN NBA analysts got into trouble recently.

This week, both Gilbert Arenas and Marcus Morris were arrested. The two had appeared on ESPN to provide NBA analysis as recently as May. Also on Wednesday, we learned that Shannon Sharpe had been fired. Sharpe was let go by ESPN after settling a lawsuit with a young woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Seeing all three be part of negative headlines on Wednesday led people to joke that Smith is working in cahoots with the government.

Those are all just jokes, of course, but fans have taken notice of all the trouble ESPN’s personalities have gotten into, with the exception of Smith.

Smith is on a $100 million deal with ESPN and knows to avoid trouble, unlike some of the other people at the network.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!