Fans said the same thing about Stephen A. Smith after ESPN arrests

Fans were all saying the same thing about Stephen A. Smith after multiple ESPN NBA analysts got into trouble recently.

This week, both Gilbert Arenas and Marcus Morris were arrested. The two had appeared on ESPN to provide NBA analysis as recently as May. Also on Wednesday, we learned that Shannon Sharpe had been fired. Sharpe was let go by ESPN after settling a lawsuit with a young woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Seeing all three be part of negative headlines on Wednesday led people to joke that Smith is working in cahoots with the government.

Shannon Sharpe down.

Marcus Morris down.

Gilbert Arenas down.



The Feds have to at least TRY to not make it so obvious who their informant is. pic.twitter.com/EZXAIbpaed — LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) July 30, 2025

Shannon Sharpe❌

Marcus Morris ❌

Gilbert Arenas❌



Stephen A. Smith was wearing a wire on first take ☠️😭 pic.twitter.com/eiqhvwDz3P — MC Gusto (@theMEZ9) July 30, 2025

Shannon Sharpe, Gilbert Arenas and Marcus Morris Sr. all have one thing in common… pic.twitter.com/VOJMFJNsXQ — Gojević (@gojevic) July 30, 2025

Those are all just jokes, of course, but fans have taken notice of all the trouble ESPN’s personalities have gotten into, with the exception of Smith.

Smith is on a $100 million deal with ESPN and knows to avoid trouble, unlike some of the other people at the network.