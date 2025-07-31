Larry Brown Sports

ESPN had so many alleged criminals on their NBA coverage

Looking back on a particular panel ESPN had for some of their NBA coverage in May reflects poorly on the network.

Within the last several months, ESPN had Gilbert Arenas, Marcus Morris and Shannon Sharpe all providing commentary on the NBA. Take a look at this clip from May 20 where ESPN show “First Take” had Arenas and Morris serving as commentators. The clip received attention because Arenas had slighted Pascal Siakam.

Fast forward to now, and the panel looks a lot worse.

Just this week, Morris was accused of stealing over $250,000 from Las Vegas casinos by writing bad checks. Then on Wednesday, Arenas was arrested for allegedly helping to run illegal poker games at a mansion he owned in the Los Angeles, Calif., area. As if that weren’t enough, also on Wednesday we learned that ESPN had parted ways with Shannon Sharpe following his settlement of a sexual misconduct case with a woman who had sued him.

Fans noted that after all the trouble involving those people, it was Stephen A. Smith who was left standing at ESPN.

What’s transpired this week with some of their personalities reflects poorly upon the network. They do have the “Inside the NBA” team coming over, which should improve things.

