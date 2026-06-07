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Fat Joe reveals how James Dolan threatened his fellow NBA owner

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Knicks owner James Dolan looking on
Jan 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Executive Chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden, James Dolan, walks off the court after the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 104-94 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks owner James Dolan may be deeply unpopular among the team’s fans, but at least one of their celebrity supporters is a huge fan.

Rapper Fat Joe revealed that he had courtside seats in Cleveland for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Cavaliers revoked them when they found out, not wanting Knicks fans to be sitting courtside.

When Dolan found out, he threatened to make sure Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert had the worst seats in the house for a potential Game 5.

“Mr. Dolan, greatest team owner in the game. Very misunderstood, you know,” Fat Joe said, via Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints. “They villainize Mr. Dolan, almost like a Bruce Wayne. Like a Batman movie, like this is Gotham City….in Cleveland, I bought courtside. This is a real story, guys. They turned it away when they knew it was Fat Joe, the Knick fan. Mr. Dolan was so pissed, he said, ‘Man, we go Game 5? I’m putting the owner upper deck!’ That’s when I really knew. He solidified it, I said this guy? He’s for us.”

The Knicks’ non-celebrity class of fans has some very different impressions of Dolan. In this instance, however, the notion of Dolan sentencing one of his fellow owners to the Madison Square Garden nosebleeds is pretty funny. Ultimately, this did not come to pass, as the Knicks swept the series.

Even some celebrity fans have bad experiences with Dolan. Fat Joe’s interaction was a good one, though.

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