Frank Gore, ex-NBA star Deron Williams to make boxing debut together

Frank Gore officially has plans to launch his professional boxing career, and he will be doing so against another athlete who once starred in a different sport.

Gore has signed on to fight former NBA All-Star Deron Williams, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The two will square off on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury pay-per-view on Dec. 18.

ESPN Sources: Three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams is fighting longtime NFL running back Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout on Showtime’s PPV undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 9, 2021

Williams, who won gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, has an ownership stake in a Dallas-based gym called Fortis MMA. The 37-year-old has been hinting at wanting to fight professionally for years.

Gore, 38, said in September that he has been training for both boxing and football. He is not officially retired from the NFL, but he has not received significant interest from teams. One head coach did not rule out giving Gore a shot early in the year, though nothing ever came of it.

Gore ranks third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. We have no idea what to expect from a fight between him and Williams, but fans of multiple sports should be intrigued.