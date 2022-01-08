Fred VanVleet receives funny congratulations from ex-teammate for triple-double
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet had a huge game on Friday, but one of his former teammates was jokingly unimpressed.
VanVleet posted his first career triple-double against the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Friday. The Toronto guard scored 37 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 122-108 victory, largely on the strength of a dominant third quarter. That got him congratulations from former teammate Kyle Lowry, and an admonishment for taking so long.
@FredVanVleet triple double!! About time !! Lol congrats !!! #NBAAllStar
— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 8, 2022
VanVleet has come close to the milestone before. He has acknowledged that, albeit by taking a shot at another star guard who’s known for his triple-double output.
Lowry played for the Raptors from 2013 to 2020 and was a mentor to VanVleet, so he will be legitimately proud. He’s made perfectly clear that he’s still rooting for Toronto, after all.
Photo: Mar 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports