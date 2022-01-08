Fred VanVleet receives funny congratulations from ex-teammate for triple-double

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet had a huge game on Friday, but one of his former teammates was jokingly unimpressed.

VanVleet posted his first career triple-double against the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Friday. The Toronto guard scored 37 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 122-108 victory, largely on the strength of a dominant third quarter. That got him congratulations from former teammate Kyle Lowry, and an admonishment for taking so long.

VanVleet has come close to the milestone before. He has acknowledged that, albeit by taking a shot at another star guard who’s known for his triple-double output.

Lowry played for the Raptors from 2013 to 2020 and was a mentor to VanVleet, so he will be legitimately proud. He’s made perfectly clear that he’s still rooting for Toronto, after all.

Photo: Mar 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports