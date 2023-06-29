Fred VanVleet set to cash in with huge contract in free agency

Fred VanVleet is set to cash in big in free agency.

VanVleet declined his $22.8 million option for next season in order to become an unrestricted free agent. The Houston Rockets have been named as a team that is likely to pursue VanVleet in free agency. But the price they could pay him is astronomical.

Sportsnet Toronto Raptors reporter Michael Grange reported in an article published on Wednesday that he was told by a source that the Rockets will offer VanVleet a two-year, $80 million deal.

Recall, VanVleet turned down $22.8 million for the upcoming season because he thought he could get more on the open market. If that report is true, VanVleet would be signing for nearly double his player option.

The Raptors would like to retain VanVleet, but they wouldn’t be able to afford him at that cost. On the other hand, the Rockets have plenty of money and are expected to be active players in free agency.

The 29-year-old averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists per game last season. He shot just 39.3% from the field last season, but over half of his field goal attempts were three-pointers.