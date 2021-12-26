 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo has funny comment about beating COVID

December 26, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up

Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling good after leading his team to a win on Christmas in his first game back from a bout with COVID.

The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star scored a game-high 36 points in a comeback victory over the Boston Celtics. After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke on missing over a week of action after testing positive for COVID. He said that he did experience symptoms but did not lose his sense of taste or smell.

“I got too big of a nose,” joked Antetokounmpo, per Eric Nehm of ESPN. “I can smell everything.”

Antetokounmpo entered health and safety protocols on Dec. 15 and missed five games. The Bucks went 3-2 in his absence and remain third in the East.

We know that the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo is a real jokester. Even his recent bout with illness could not affect Antetokounmpo’s sense of humor.

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

