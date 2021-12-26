Giannis Antetokounmpo has funny comment about beating COVID

Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling good after leading his team to a win on Christmas in his first game back from a bout with COVID.

The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star scored a game-high 36 points in a comeback victory over the Boston Celtics. After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke on missing over a week of action after testing positive for COVID. He said that he did experience symptoms but did not lose his sense of taste or smell.

“I got too big of a nose,” joked Antetokounmpo, per Eric Nehm of ESPN. “I can smell everything.”

Antetokounmpo entered health and safety protocols on Dec. 15 and missed five games. The Bucks went 3-2 in his absence and remain third in the East.

We know that the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo is a real jokester. Even his recent bout with illness could not affect Antetokounmpo’s sense of humor.

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports