Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilarious quote about awaiting results of MRI

March 11, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was fortunate to avoid a serious injury when he took a hard fall during last Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the incident still gave the reigning NBA MVP quite the scare.

Antetokounmpo underwent a precautionary MRI after suffering the injury, and the scan revealed a minor sprain in his left knee. A reporter asked the Milwaukee Bucks star on Wednesday if he was nervous awaiting the results of the MRI, and Giannis had a hilarious response.

“Yes. I s— my pants,” he said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Bucks fans can certainly relate to that feeling.

Milwaukee is playing it safe with Giannis, but there has been no indication that his knee injury will linger. He’s having another outstanding season with 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, and the Bucks entered Wednesday with a 6.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. There’s no need for them to rush their most important player back before he’s 100 percent healthy.

The Bucks may have more at stake than just an NBA title in the playoffs, which is why they will likely make sure Giannis is 100 percent healthy before he returns.


