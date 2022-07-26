Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother joins fitting team

The only thing better than having two Antetokounmpos in one organization is having three of them.

The Wisconsin Herd, G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced on Monday that they have traded for the rights to Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Alex was acquired (along with a second-round G League draft pick) from Raptors 905 with the Herd sending back the rights to Jalen Lecque.

The Wisconsin Herd has acquired the returning player rights to Alex Antetokounmpo and a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft from the Raptors 905 in exchange for the returning player rights of Jalen Lecque. 📰: https://t.co/9p8oeKe8at pic.twitter.com/vIkhZUjPA5 — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) July 25, 2022

The 20-year-old Alex, who averaged 2.6 points in 7.8 minutes per game for Raptors 905 last season, becomes the third Antetokounmpo brother in the Bucks organization. 30-year-old Thanasis is still with the Bucks, set to make $1.9 million next year. Meanwhile, the two-time NBA MVP and 2021 Finals MVP Giannis, who is now 27, remains the star around which everything in Milwaukee’s solar system orbits.

Of four basketball-playing Antetokounmpo brothers, only Kostas, between Giannis and Alex in age, is not a part of the Bucks organization (the eldest Antetokounmpo brother, Francis, does not play basketball professionally). Kostas spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers in past years but now plays in France for the team ASKEL Basket.

Giannis has spoken before about how he would like to team up with all his brothers one day. Though seemingly a pipe dream when Giannis initially suggested it, it is now one step closer to improbably becoming a reality.