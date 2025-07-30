Gilbert Arenas linked to suspected Israeli crime figure

Gilbert Arenas is alleged to have been involved with a suspected Israeli crime figure.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that Arenas and five others had been arrested on a federal indictment. The six men who were arrested were set to be arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Calif. Arenas is accused of renting out an Encino, Calif., mansion he owned from Sept. 2021-July 2022, to be used to host an illegal poker game.

Yevgeni Gershman, 49, a.k.a. “Giora,” of Woodland Hills, Calif., was one of the six people arrested as part of the charge. Gershman is listed by the Department of Justice as a suspected organized crime figure from Israel.

Arenas is accused of having hired someone to help organize the poker games. Gershman and his associates allegedly paid Arenas rent for the mansion, and then took a “rake” from the poker gambling pots. Taking a rake, which is a house fee for running and hosting the game, is illegal.

Arenas allegedly used his “Agent Zero” alias or his involvement in the games. Agent Zero was Arenas’ nickname as an NBA player.

Arenas, 43, was a second-round draft pick by the Golden State Warriors in 2001. He made three straight All-Star games from 2004-2007. Arenas was known for having a wacky personality during his playing days. Following his injury-shortened 11-year career, Arenas became known for being a media personality. His son, Alijah, is a highly touted recruit who is entering his freshman season at USC but dealing with an inury.