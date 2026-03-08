Tom Brady refused to trade Maxx Crosby to 1 team

The Las Vegas Raiders fielded no shortage of interest in Maxx Crosby before trading him to the Baltimore Ravens. One contending team, however, never had much of a shot at him.

Even if the New England Patriots had pursued Crosby, they were unlikely to get him. A source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that Tom Brady would never sanction a Crosby trade with the New England Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel.

“No way Tom was sending Maxx to Vrabel,” the source said.

Brady and Vrabel are not enemies by any stretch, but Brady is not in the business of making life easier for his former team. He wasn’t even willing to go all-out in cheering for the Patriots in the Super Bowl this year, and Vrabel having more success than him probably already bugs him on a competitive level.

Raiders GM John Spytek is Brady’s hand-picked choice, and Brady presumably has final say over every big move the Raiders make. As long as that remains the case, the Patriots are unlikely to get much help from the Raiders anytime soon, especially since Brady probably hated having to deal a talented player like Crosby in the first place.