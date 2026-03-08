Ja Morant speaks out against the Grizzlies’ big trade

Ja Morant apparently still is not seeing eye-to-eye with the Memphis Grizzlies organization.

The Grizzlies star Morant was interviewed this week by Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. During the interview, Morant took some time to speak out against the team’s big trade of former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline.

“I wasn’t a fan of it,” said Morant of the Jackson trade. “But it’s a business.

“So, like I told [Jackson], he’s been a pro for eight years now, so continue to be that,” Morant added.

Morant also called the trade deadline “difficult” and, when asked if he believed that he himself would still be on the Grizzlies next season, replied, “I hope so.” You can read his full interview with Cole at the link here.

Memphis made the decision ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline to trade Jackson to the Utah Jazz in an eight-player deal (coming several months after they also traded away another core player in Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic). Morant had been teammates with Jackson ever since entering the NBA in 2019 and clearly was not happy to see Jackson go.

The two-time All-Star Morant, who has not played since Jan. 21 due to an elbow injury, might have also been traded away at the deadline if not for the fact that nobody was really interested in taking him. Tensions between Morant and the Grizzlies have been building for a while (including Morant getting suspended earlier this season after a confrontation with head coach Tuomas Iisalo), so he might just be following Jackson out the door come the NBA offseason.