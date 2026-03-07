Dak Prescott and fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos break up just before their wedding

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos have split up just one month before their planned wedding, according to media reports.

Prescott and Ramos recently broke up after an argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas, according to TMZ. Ramos ultimately decided to call off the wedding, and the relationship is said to be beyond repair.

The relationship between Prescott and Ramos was reportedly rocky for months even before the argument, but the two had still planned to go through with the wedding. On Feb. 23, she posted on social media that she “can’t wait to marry the love of my life,” but that post has since been deleted.

Prescott and Ramos had been together since 2023, and Prescott publicly announced their engagement in October 2024. The pair share two daughters, including one who is nearly 10 months old.

Prescott, 32, has been linked to a number of women over the course of his NFL career. Ramos appeared to be his most well-known and serious relationship of them all, though it will only have lasted roughly three years in total.