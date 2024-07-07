Big Baby Davis shares his big goal while he is in prison

Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis doesn’t sound too worried about his future stint in prison.

Davis was convicted in November 2023 for defrauding the NBA’s health care system. Davis and several co-conspirators were charged with health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Davis received his punishment in May. A federal judge sentenced Davis to spend 40 months in prison and to pay $80,000 in restitution.

Davis sounded borderline excited earlier this week while speaking to a TMZ reporter about his upcoming prison sentence.

Davis shared that he was ready to talk about his time as a Boston Celtic with his fellow inmates. He also revealed a big goal he has for himself while incarcerated: hit the gym.

“I feel like I’m going to have good quality time in there. Learn things, meet new people. It’s going to be all right,” Davis said.

“… Just one time in my lifetime, I want to be fine as hell. Shout out to the ladies out there. Write me. I’ll be in there getting fine as hell. When I get out, call me Big Baby jailbait!”

Davis had a similar reaction when news of his sentence first came out two months ago. The “Big Baby” may finally be on the road to getting smaller.

Barring any delays, Davis is expected to begin his prison sentence in August.