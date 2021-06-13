Glen Davis suggests Kyrie Irving ankle injury was karma for logo disrespect

Kyrie Irving left Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury, but Glen “Big Baby” Davis has no sympathy for the Brooklyn Nets star.

After Irving landed awkwardly on his right ankle in the first half of Game 4, Davis commented on Instagram that the leg was the same one Irving used to disrespect the Boston Celtics’ midcourt logo earlier in the postseason.

Big Baby Glen Davis has comments on Kyrie Irving injury pic.twitter.com/qrWgq5smUy — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) June 13, 2021

Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, intentionally stepped on the team’s midcourt logo last month and dragged his foot across it (video here). Davis, another former Celtic, took to Instagram after the stunt and basically threatened Irving, which drew a response from Kevin Durant.

Kevin Garnett also blasted Irving for disrespecting Boston’s logo, but suggesting Kyrie’s injury was karma is just as immature as logo stomp. Of course, we’ve grown used to that type of commentary from Davis.