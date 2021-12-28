Greg Monroe had great comment about Timberwolves’ star of game

The current version of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday beat the current version of the Boston Celtics 108-103. The star of the game was Jaylen Nowell, a second-round pick by Minnesota in 2019, who had 29 points.

Greg Monroe is better known to most basketball fans than Nowell because Monroe starred at Georgetown and then became a lottery pick by the Pistons. He was a successful big man in the league for nine seasons from 2010-2019.

But Monroe had been out of the NBA since 2019 until Sunday, when he signed a 10-day contract with Minnesota to fill-in as they deal with COVID issues. In his first game with his new team, Monroe had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. That’s not as impressive as Nowell, who made six 3-pointers.

What’s funny is Monroe’s comment after the game about playing for his new team.

Monroe admitted he didn’t know his new teammates, including the guy who was the biggest standout of all in the game, Nowell.

Greg Monroe when asked if he knows who all of his teammates are: "Not gonna lie, Jaylen Nowell played awesome tonight, but I had no idea who that was." — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 28, 2021

We just need to get used to this sort of thing while multiple players are out due to positive COVID tests. Minnesota’s coach had an equally funny comment about Monroe too before the game.